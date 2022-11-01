Search

01 Nov 2022

Gardaí investigating major fire near Buncrana

Forty-six members of the fire service were required to deal with the fire at the recycling premises at Druminor

Gardaí investigating major fire near Buncrana

Firefighters from Buncrana, Carndonagh, Moville and Letterkenny were sent to deal with the fire at  Druminor near Buncrana  

Reporter:

Declan Magee

01 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a major fire at commercial premises near the town.

Forty-six members of the fire service were required to deal with the fire at the recycling premises at Druminor.

Buncrana Garda superintendent Goretti Sheridan said gardaí are investigating the fire to establish whether or not “there is a criminal element to it and whether it was started maliciously”.

“We have not ruled that out,” she said.

The fire service was alerted to the fire at around 12.30am on Thursday.

The initial response was from two fire tenders based in Buncrana.

Further fire units from Carndonagh, Moville and Letterkenny were sent to the scene. Additional specialist vehicles were mobilised including a high-reach platform, an incident command vehicle and a water tanker. 

A number of excavators were obtained from local contractors that were equipped with specialist rotating grapples.

Donegal County Council said 46 personnel from the  Donegal County Fire Service attended the incident. The fire occurred in a commercial building that was used to recycle building and domestic waste. 

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 27

On Thursday morning the fire service advised residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed.

The council said that throughout the incident the fire service was advised and supported by its environment section. 

The fire was extinguished at 9pm on Thursday. 

Buncrana fire brigade returned at around 3am on Friday after a small area of the waste material was re-ignited. The fire was brought under control quickly. 

Thermal imaging cameras were used to pinpoint any heated material and the Buncrana fire brigade remained in attendance until 3pm on Friday.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media