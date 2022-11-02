‘I’ll be in a nursing home or Fahan graveyard’

A Burnfoot pensioner forced out of her council home says she may never get to return with work on flood defences not due to be completed until 2026, nine years after devastating floods caused residents of 30 houses in the village to flee.

The village was hit by floods in August 2017 when the Burnfoot river burst its banks during extremely heavy rain which caused severe damage across much of Inishowen.

Up to 30 homes were flooded in Líos Na Greíne and Páirc an Ghrianáin, a council estate, and at least seven local businesses were also impacted. Roads in the area were damaged and considerable damage was also caused to the local wastewater treatment works.

Residents of the council houses were moved out, with some being allocated council houses in other areas while others found private accommodation.

Residents of the private homes in Líos Na Greíne returned to their homes as they had no alternative accommodation, but have been living under the threat of further flooding until flood defences are constructed.

Donegal County Council is presenting the final option for the Burnfoot flood relief scheme to the public at an information day next month.

The council says the public information day - which will take place on November 9 in An Grianan Hotel in Burt from 4pm until 8pm - is to let people know how submissions made during the first public consultation have been considered and will be an opportunity for the public to view the option before it goes to the statutory planning process.

The plans for the flood relief scheme include 400m of flood wall and almost 900m of embankment along the river, which the council says will provide direct protection to properties at risk of flooding.

The bridge over the R238 will be replaced with a single-span bridge which is to improve the flow of flood waters through Burnfoot and reduce the required height of the defences.

Kathleen Molloy, a pensioner who was one of those who had to leave her home in Páirc an Ghrianáin in August 2017 and has not been able to return since, said the length of time it is taking for the flood defences to be started is “totally frustrating”.

“Personally speaking I think this is too little too late,” she said. “I haven't been the worst off,” as she had alternative accommodation to move to, but she added she fears she may not ever return to her former home.

“I never actually ruled out the fact that I might go back to that house. I’m 66 and by the time that house is made fit to live in again, I’ll probably be in a nursing home if I am not in Fahan graveyard, realistically speaking.”

Local councillor Jack Murray said while the pandemic has been a factor in the delays to the scheme, there have also been “bureaucratic reasons”.

“There are always bureaucratic reasons or excuses for these delays but they are simply unacceptable to the people of Burnfoot who live at risk on a daily basis. They don't want to hear reasons, they don't want to hear explanations - they just want to see this getting fixed.

“There can be no more delays, obstacles or excuses. We need permanent defences as soon as humanly possible.”