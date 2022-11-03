Help job creating planning applications says Cllr Johnny McGuinness

Cllr Johnny McGuinness
Help in processing planning applications that could lead to job creation should be examined.
This idea was put forward by Cllr Johnny McGuinness at Tuesday's meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District. He suggested if there were planning applications that included an element of job creation that all stakeholders should be involved to ensure there was a seamless application process.
"If this happened at the beginning of the process it might streamline the application," he said.
Killian Smith from the Inishowen MD's planning section said Cllr McGuinness's comments were duly noted.
"There is a pre-planning consultation service and we always do our best to facilitate such developments within all the bounds of proper planning and sustainable development," he said.
