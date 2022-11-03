Search

03 Nov 2022

Inishowen Engineering to extend manufacturing plant

The company has lodged documents with Donegal County Council seeking permission for the development

Inishowen Engineering.

Chris McNulty

03 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

news@donegallive.ie

Inishowen Engineering are to extend their existing manufacturing facility.

The company employs around 130 employees at its base at Owenboy, Drumfries.

Planning documents lodged recently with Donegal County Council outline its next development.

The company has sought permission for an extension to the existing welding area and for the provision of a new assemble area.

The planning permission documents also provide for the provision of a new MV electric substation, in place of the existing one, and all associated site works.

The local authority is due to make a decision by December 18, 2022.

