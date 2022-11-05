Donegal overcome Inishowen in FAI Youth Interleague opener

The derby encounter on Matchday One of the FAI Youth Interleague saw Donegal defeat Inishowen 3-1 on a fine night for football at Ballyare on Friday evening.

Donegal Youth League 3

Inishowen Youth League 1

Both sides knew a win on opening night in the context of the three-team group. which also includes Mayo, victory was massive and it was a fired up Donegal side who came out of the blocks quick and spurned a number of good chances in the opening 10 minutes.

The best of those chances came after just thirty seconds when Robbie Murphy screwed his shot wide when he looked set to score. Murphy then came close again on five minutes after Sam Harvey's initial effort was snuffed out.

Donegal did go in front on 13 minutes when Ballybofey United's Barrie McGee saw his free-kick from long range somehow find its way past Zach Conlon in the Inishowen goal.

Eamon McConigley’s Donegal side almost doubled their lead through Sam Harvey on 25 minutes before Inishowen came well into the game and came close through a Conan Gibbons header on 32 before Liam Jordan forced a good save from Mark Margey on 42.

Jack Doherty's header then skimmed the top of the crossbar as Donegal were delighted to go in at the break a goal to the good at 1-0 up. The second half started in similar vein to the opening half and after chances for the excellent Dylan McAteer, Harvey, Jack Long and Faolan Gibson came and went. Donegal doubled their advantage on 62 when Luke Parke's exquisite free-kick gave the goalkeeper no chance.

The Inishowen Youth League squad at Diamond Park before their FAI Youth Interleague fixture against Donegal

Inishowen battled back and came closest through Ross Farren and they did reduce the deficit on 75 when Farren fired home

Things got nervous for the home fans but any doubts regarding a win were dispelled four minutes from time when Jack Long got a slight touch from close range to divert yet another Parke free kick home.

Inishowen host Mayo in the next group game on Saturday, November 12, before Donegal travel to Mayo knowing what they will need to do to qualify from the group.

Donegal Youth League: Mark Margey; Adam McCullagh, Sam White, Jack Long, Dylan McAteer; Faolan Gibson, Ethan McCafferty, Barrie McGee, Sam Harvey; Robbie Murphy, Luke Parke. Subs: Bobby Henningham, Kieran Degnan, Ultan McMonagle, Charlie McAteer, Killian Hagan, Gary McGettigan, Aaron Temple.

Inishowen Youth League: Zach Conlon; Mason McDaid, Jamie Doherty, Jack Doherty, Connor McDaid; Peter Doherty, Rian Gallagher, Liam McWeeney, Liam Jordan; Conan Gibbons, Ross Farren. Subs: PJ Doherty, Shane McLaughlin, Kyle Melly, Ryan Doherty.