Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, November 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Patricia Doherty (Oregan) Carndonagh

- Hugh Doherty (Clarke), Letterkenny

- Danny (Dan) Bennis, Letterkenny

- Eddie Kelly, Malin

- Liam Collins, Letterkenny

- Seamus Gallen, Lifford

- John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston

- Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty (Oregan) (née Monagle), New Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home from 5pm this evening.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 10.30am to the church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for requiem mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am, house private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Mass can be view via churchmedia.tv parish of Carndonagh, https://churchmedia.tv/parish-of-carndonagh-donegal

Hugh Doherty (Clarke), Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny on Saturday, November 5 2022 of Hugh Doherty (Clarke), 22 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly Iconic Flowers, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Desertegney, Buncrana. Predeceased by his parents Liz and Joe. Deeply missed by his brother Denis, sisters Mary and Helen, Uncle Eddie Doherty (USA), cousins, neighbours and friends.

Hugh’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday November 6 and from 3.30pm until 4.30pm on Monday, November 7 with removal to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney arriving at approximately 5.45pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass there on Tuesday November 8 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Danny (Dan) Bennis, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday, November 5, 2022 of Danny (Dan) Bennis, 32 Willowbrook, Glencar, Letterkenny, retired from the HSE.

Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen, Limerick City. Deeply missed by his loving wife Jacinta, daughters Orlaith and Fiona, brothers Gerard, John, Frank and Joe and sister, Anne, Limerick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Danny’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, November 7 from 5.30pm until 7pm with removal to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass there on Tuesday, November 8 at 11am with private cremation to take place later.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCpLSBr8yKREiYYYnfVYbEWg.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. House private please.

Eddie Kelly, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Kelly, Glentoskert, Glengad, Malin.

Removal has taken place from Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff to his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 8 at 10.15am for 11am requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin. Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. House private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Collins, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Liam Collins, formerly of Ard O’Donnell and Rosemount , Letterkenny. Sadly missed by his daughters Donna and Jacqui and their mother Bridie, brothers Charlie and Martin, son-in-laws Kevin and Shane , grandchildren Cassie, Maisie, Sarah and Grace and all his extended family.

Reposing at his daughter Donna’s residence at 45, Glendale Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny, today Sunday November 6, until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, November 7, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Leck Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Seamus Gallen, Lifford

The death has occurred of Seamus Gallen, late of Albert Terrace, Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Monica and brother of Eugene, Bebe, Ann and the late Betty, Mary, George, Michael, Dessie, Gretta, Stan, Cecilia, Colum and Gertie.

Reposing at his niece Fiona Robb's home, 42 Clonleigh Park, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his niece's home on Monday, November 7 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/



John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston

The death has occurred of John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston,

Born in St Johnston, son of Tommy and Annie McNulty, he passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his family home.

Loved and cherished by his wife Jenny (King), his four sons: Mark, Michael, Johnny and Tom, his young grandson Oscar and his brothers and sisters: Rosemary, Eunan (deceased), Brendan, Paul, Gabriel and Tracy. He will be dearly missed by all extended family and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 7 at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum. Burial afterwards at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired direct to Arthritis Ireland.

For those of you who are unable to attend the Funeral Mass, it may be viewed on this link: https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

Family flowers only. A donation box will be in the church on Monday morning.

Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30. He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

