A residence built by a baron that ensures complete privacy comes onto the market

Built by Lord Dixon, Baron of Glentoran, Glen Lough House is located on the tip of a peninsula and surrounded on three sides by water. The former Olympic bobsleigh champion built the house as a private lodge near Carrigart.
Architecturally designed and built in 1993, the lakeside house offers owners a haven of tranquility and a wonderful escape from the hustle and bustle of normal every day life.
A tree-lined avenue guides you towards the house. A log cabin and children's play area are situated on the grounds.
Salvaged from a shipwreck off the coast of Dunfanaghy, 200 years ago, the flagstone-covered floors, are an attractive feature of the home.
Window shutters, farmhouse style internal doors, sliding sash windows and the Iroko hardwood floors in the sitting room shipped from South Africa are some of the features that give the property its charm and homely feel.
An open plan kitchen / dining space features a double height vaulted ceiling and upstairs gallery, overlooking the external patio area with Glen Lough peeping through the trees.
The house has five-bedrooms, three bathrooms and comes to the market priced at €495,000. The house is surrounded by mature trees and a pathway leading directly down to the shore.
For full details and proper guidance please call Kiara Rainey of Sherry FitzGerald Rainey on 074 91 222 11. You can also view a video of the property and further pictures on daft.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.