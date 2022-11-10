Search

10 Nov 2022

Mark Coyle puts 'full focus' FAI Cup glory

Burt man Mark Coyle took a career break last year to give full-time football a go. This Sunday, Coyle is in the Shelbourne squad for the FAI Cup final

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

When Mark Coyle made the decision to take a career break to give himself a go as a full-time footballer, weeks like this were what he dreamed of.

The Burt man was working as a Medical Scientist in the Pathology Department of Letterkenny University Hospital when Irish football icon Damien Duff called. Duff had been appointed as the Shelbourne manager and he earmarked Coyle as an early target.

This Sunday, Shelbourne - who were just promoted to the Premier Division last year - face Derry City in the FAI Cup final. When Coyle walks out at the Aviva Stadium, it’s a moment that will vindicate a tough decision.

“I didn’t except this in my first year,” the 25-year-old midfielder said.

Here's what Twitter made of 'a LOI legend' Ollie Horgan's departure

After 317 games and nine years, Finn Harps and Ollie Horgan have parted company and the judging by the world of Twitter, the charismatic Salthill native will be missed

“It’s a massive achievement for us as a team. You have to hand it to the gaffer and the coaching staff. I did believe. We were excited for every cup draw and we really felt that it was a big opportunity.

“It’s full steam ahead now for the final. It has been on our minds since we won in Waterford. It’s a massive day out for the whole club and the fans and not every player gets to play in a Cup final either so the full focus is on it.”

Coyle, who was Finn Harps’ player of the year in 2021, spent a large swathe of this season on the treatment table, but his return coincided with Shels’ march to the final. Coyle sat out the opening round 4-0 win over Bonagee United, but has been back in the side of late and played the 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Waterford in the semi-final.

Coyle said: “I really saw it as an opportunity of making it to the final. Hopefully we can finish the job now.

“It has been massive to get out on the park. This was probably the first time in my career where I was out for a long time like that. I was working away in the gym just wanting to get back to the pitch.”

Shels suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to St Patrick’s Athletic in their final Premier Division game of the season on Sunday.

I think, maybe, we had one eye on the FAI Cup final,” Coyle said. “The preparation will be the same. We have been good all year in parking bad results and going again. We’ve been very resilient. Nothing changes, it’s just full throttle and everyone has the shoulder to the wheel.”

Coyle first joined Harps in 2014, but joined Cockhill Celtic, where he made a real impact.

His star rose in the Harps engine room last year, perking Duff’s interest.

Now, he’s hoping to become Donegal’s latest FAI Cup winner.

He said: “Places are still up for grabs. Who knows what the team will be? I’m just thankful that the manager has given me the chance again. I’ve done reasonably well. It’s about keeping the head down now and working hard. It’s a massive week for everyone.”

