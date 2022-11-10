Essential maintenance works to be carried on busy Inishowen road

Essential maintenance works are set to be carried out on a busy Inishowen road.
Works will be carried out on the R239, Burnfoot Road, Muff (150m from the junction of the R238 along the R239).
Works will be take place from Monday, November 14 to Wednesday, November 16.
A traffic management system will be place on all roads and delays can be expected.
"Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused," a council spokesperson said.
