Search

10 Nov 2022

ATU Donegal to host Open Day at Letterkenny Campus

Next Thursday's Open Day provides parents and teachers with a chance to find out more about the programmes and support services available at the university

ATU Donegal to host Open Day at Letterkenny Campus

ATU Donegal's Letterkenny campus

Reporter:

Contributor

10 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal is hosting an Open Day on the Letterkenny campus.

It will take place on Thursday, November 17 (9:30am to 2pm) for secondary school students, parents, teachers, and mature applicants, highlighting the range of courses on offer across the university and information about student life and study. 

The Open Day will allow prospective students to explore the campus facilities, connect with ATU academic and student support staff, attend various talks about the degree programmes available at the Donegal campuses, and check out the wide range of student supports available at the university. There will also be regular tours of the campus and the facilities by fantastic student ambassadors that will give a flavour of what it is like to be a student on programmes in ATU. 

Attending the on-campus event provides prospective students with a chance to make an informed decision about their CAO choices. It provides parents and teachers with a chance to find out more about the programmes and support services available at the university. 

"This event gives incoming students a chance to meet academic staff, find out more about the degree programmes available at ATU Donegal, and a chance to explore their CAO options," said Victoria Wilson, ATU Donegal Schools Engagement Officer. "Many students find this event useful when it comes to making their CAO decisions.

"The academic and student support staff will be on-hand during the event to answer questions that students have, which is very important. If anyone is considering their CAO choices, then I would encourage them to come along to this event.”  

To register for this and other open day events at our ATU Campuses in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal please click here  

The following are the dates and times of our Open Day events over the next weeks on our ATU campuses: 
ATU Donegal Letterkenny Open Day, Thursday 17 November 9.30am – 2pm 
ATU Sligo & St. Angela’s Open Days, Friday, 25 November, 9am -1pm and Saturday, 26 November, 10 am -2pm 
ATU Mayo Open Day, Wednesday 7 December, 10am – 1pm. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media