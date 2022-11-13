Blustery day in Donegal

All kinds of everything ...wind, showers and a bit of sunshine today
If you can hear the wind outside this Sunday morning, you are not alone.
According to Met Éireann's forecast for today, it will be blustery but mostly dry with sunny spells this morning.
It will become cloudy through the afternoon and evening with showery outbreaks following, tracking eastwards and turning heavy at times.
It should mostly dry in the east of the province till night-time Very mild with the highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Tonight, the rain will become mostly confined to eastern parts of the province, becoming dry with clear spells with just isolated showers elsewhere.
A cooler night than of late with the lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.