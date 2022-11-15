Major defective block conference taking place in Donegal today

A major conference on the impact of defectives blocks is taking place in Donegal today.

'The Science & Societal Impacts of Defective Concrete' conference will see some of the world's leading experts gather in Letterkenny to discuss the science and societal impacts of defective concrete.

The conference, co-hosted by Ulster University, ATU and MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan of The LEFT in the European Parliament, will see leading international experts in geology, earth sciences and engineering who research the impacts of deleterious minerals on concrete from Canada, the USA, Switzerland, Norway and Ireland travel to Donegal to speak about their own research insights into defective concrete as well as learn more about the defective blocks issue in Ireland.

Other researchers from a wide range of disciplines including business and psychology as well as a range of community stakeholders will also be presenting on their experiences and proposed research on the wider societal impacts of living with defective concrete.

The conference incorporates a number of key sessions that includes roundtable discussions with key stakeholders and government representatives; a multidisciplinary session investigating the wider societal impacts of defective concrete; a session on the science of deleterious geological minerals and their destructive impacts on concrete and a session on EU engagement with the issue of Irish defective concrete and how homeowners and legislators deal with the issue in the USA.

The conference will take place in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny from 1.30-10.00pm.

To register for the free event, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-science-societal-impacts-of-defective-concrete-tickets-443321886697.