Burglars targeted St Baithin's Church in St Johnston

St Johnston
The door of the sacristy at St Baithin's Church in St Johnston was forced open and burglars made away with a small sum of money, gardaí say.
The incident occurred between 11am and 4.30pm on November 11.
Sergeant Charlene Anderson appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have seen any suspicious behaviour to contact gardaí.
Anyone who has any information is asked to please call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
