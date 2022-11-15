Relief as Buncrana's St Patrick's Day parade set to remain

The future of the Buncrana St Patrick's Day parade appears to have been secured.

Concern had been raised about the future of the popular event in recent weeks.

A new four person parade committee was elected on Monday night at a public meeting held in the Lake of Shadows Hotel.

Outgoing committee member and local councillor Nicholas Crossan said a new committee would help ensure the future of the parade.

“I have no doubt that the new committee will do a fantastic job,” Cllr Crossan said. “They are full of enthusiasm and I'm sure the parade is good hands.”

Cllr Crossan, who has been a parade committee member for decades, said it was time for himself and fellow committee member Mickey McHugh to step away.

“Myself and Mickey have been on the committee for many years now and we felt a clean break was needed.

“We have taken the parade as far we can and it's now time for a younger generation, with new and fresh ideas to keep the parade going in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, a similar public meeting will be held in Moville to discuss the future of the St Patrick's Day parade there.

The meeting will take place in the Glencrow Hall on Thursday evening at 8pm.