Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly

- James McCallion, Drumley, Gleneely

- Kathleen Friel, The Lagg, Milford

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

- Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick

- Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard McCarron

- Bella Sanzone (née McGarvey) Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair

- Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport

John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly

The death has occurred of John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly F92 VCN8. The death has occurred of John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly (F92 VCN8).

Predeceased by his son, Michael. Deeply regretted by his wife Brigid (née Sweeney), sister Tessie (Australia), sons Shaun, Frank, Charlie, Tony, Colm and Paul, daughters Mary Brogan (Eskea), Kate Haughey (Drumkeen) and Imelda Glackin (Edinburgh), daughters and sons in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Remains reposing at his son Tony's residence from 5pm today, Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday to St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly for 11am Requiem Mass with interment to Kilpheak Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Shuttle bus in service tonight at Glenswilly Chapel carpark from 6pm - 10pm and Thursday from 4:30pm - 10pm.

Enquiries to Con Mc Daid Funeral Directors.

James McCallion, Drumley, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of James McCallion, Drumley, Gleneely. Removal today, Tuesday November 15 from Liam Collins’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff at 6pm going to the home of his niece, Marion Diver, Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 17 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Visiting time tomorrow, Wednesday from 3pm to 9pm.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member.

Kathleen Friel, The Lagg, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Friel, The Lagg, Milford.

Remains will repose at her home from 5pm this evening, Tuesday, November 15.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 17, at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30.

He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly. He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

Fr. Cathal’s remains will repose in the family home (F92 P2Y1) on Thursday, November 17, from 1pm to 8pm and on Friday from 11am to 8pm. Rosary will be at 8pm on both nights.

The Funeral Mass will be in Teach Pobail Mhuire, Doirí Beaga on Saturday, November 19, at 11am with interment afterwards in Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam https://bit.ly/3TPbndf

Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick

The death has occurred of Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aughera, Carrick. Loving husband to Detts, beloved father of Patrick, Raymond, Martina, Carmel and Declan. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary, Francie will be sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Tina and Fionnuala, son-in-law Shane, his grandchildren, his brothers John and Connie, his sister Breege, brother in law Johnny, his nieces and nephews and wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at McCabe’s Funeral home in Ardara on Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm.

Removal to his late residence will take place from McCabe’s Funeral home at 4pm travelling via Killybegs. Family home is private at all times.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard McCarron

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth, much-loved husband of Aurelie and dearly-loved father of Verena, Regina, and Jacqueline, cherished brother of Jackie, Iris, and the late May, Yvonne, George and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, Joachim, Barry and Paul, grand children Saoirse, Abaigh, James, Nia, Eabha, Sophie, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends.

Remains are reposing at his family home.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Bella Sanzone (née McGarvey) Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in the USA of Bella Sanzone, Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from Corveen, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her husband Tom; daughter Sandra (Gallagher); sisters, Máire (Coyle) and Méabha (Ripperger); brother, Joe (Coll) and granddaughter Lorraine (Gallagher). Sadly missed by her daughters, Jacqueline (Anderson), Rosella and Maria (Sanzone), son Eddie, brother Denis (McGarvey), sister Gracie (Rennix), in-laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home (F92DN4X), Derrybeg, from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 16, with Rosary at 8pm and again on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, November 18 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her home of Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday with removal on Monday evening to her late residence.

Wake starts on Tuesday morning at 10am. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also private on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie