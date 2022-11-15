Search

15 Nov 2022

Tribute unveiled to Carndonagh’s JP Bradley

Family and friends have gathered to honour popular local man for his contribution to Colgan Hall and his local community

Tribute unveiled to Carndonagh’s JP Bradley

The family of the late JP Bradley - his widow Brid and children Sean, Maria, Tina and Terence - at the tribute unveiled to him at Colgan Hall, Carndonagh on the first anniversary of his passing

Reporter:

Declan Magee

15 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A tribute has been unveiled at Carndonagh’s Colgan Hall to popular local man JP Bradley for his contribution to the hall and the local community.

Mr Bradley, who was the caretaker at the building and a member of the hall’s committee, passed away in November 2021.

Originally from Drumhaggart, Muff, he settled in Carndonagh in the 1970s and lived at New Road, close to Colgan Hall.

From 2000 he was a member of the hall committee which oversaw the refurbishment and extension of the landmark building in 2011. He was chair of the committee from 2014 to 2018.

An accomplished comedy actor who took part in more than 30 productions over the decades he lived in the town, he was also a bingo caller at the hall.

As well as his work for the hall, he was a caretaker at the Church of Sacred Heart in the town and was a keen member of the local GAA club. Having been on kidney dialysis for seven years before he got a transplant in 2011, he was also a keen fundraiser for the Irish Kidney Association.

The unveiling of the tribute to Mr Bradley at the hall was held on the first anniversary of his passing and was attended by his widow Brid and children Sean, Maria, Tina and Terence, members of his extended family as well as many of his friends and local people who knew him.

Brid unveiled a photograph of her late husband beside a poster of a play he produced at the hall.

Secretary of the hall committee, Margaret O’Kane, who emceed the event, said Mr Bradley was very committed to the hall during his many years of service.

“He was very much involved in the drama club and was very well known as a comedy actor and he did many, many plays and JP loved being in the plays,” she said.

Relief as Buncrana's St Patrick's Day parade set to remain

New committee elected as doubts over the survival of the parade emerged in recent weeks

“He was the type of person who got involved in everything and he was very involved in every aspect of the hall and was raising funds for the new building on a daily basis.”

The hall also provided a great sanctuary for him during his periods of ill health, she said. “He was quite ill for a long time and it was a great place for him to come to - it was part of his life really and he contributed a lot to it. He had many ups and downs but he was always very cheerful.”

Mr Bradley made every effort he could to support the Irish Kidney Association during his illness, she said. 

“When the kidney association day came around - hail, rain or shine - he was up the town with a  bucket stopping every car that passed. It was a big thing for him and he really felt he had to contribute in any way he could."

He was “a well-known character”,  and family and friends took the opportunity to reminisce about him at the event over food and drink supplied by Supervalu in Carndonagh.

“He was a character so the stories told about him were marvellous.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media