Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Margaret Tunney, Creevy, Ballyshannon

- Delia McGinley, Ballyshannon

- John Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

- John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly

- James McCallion, Drumley, Gleneely

- Kathleen Friel, The Lagg, Milford

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

- Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick

- Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Bella Sanzone (née McGarvey) Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair

- Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport

Margaret Tunney, Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Tunney, Creevy, Ballyshannon, peacefully, at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit.

Margaret was predeceased by her brother Michael and sisters Cassie, Mary Ellen and Anne. She was also a much-loved sister of Patricia and aunt of Patricia, Brendan, Marion, Anne, Gerard, Karen, Noreen and Gerard.

Reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

The funeral Mass shall be streamed live and can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Delia McGinley, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Delia McGinley (née Healy), West Port, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Aras Mhic Suibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and sadly missed by her son James and daughter Teresa, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all extended family.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon, F94 Ed21 on Wednesday from 6pm to 8.30pm with removal on Thursday morning going to St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu if so desired to North West Hospice c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

All Enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

John Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 17, going to the Church of St. John The Baptist, Carrigart for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John was predeceased by his wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Majella (Gortnabrade), Marie (Fanad), Josephine (Devlinmore), Rosaleen (Devlinreagh), Evelyn (Kilmacrennan), Sean (Kildare), his sister Julia (UK), grandchildren,daughter-in-law sons-in-law nieces nephews neighbours and friends.

House private please to family, neighbours and close friends.

John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly

The death has occurred of John Carberry, Magheralask, Glenswilly (F92 VCN8).

Predeceased by his son, Michael. Deeply regretted by his wife Brigid (née Sweeney), sister Tessie (Australia), sons Shaun, Frank, Charlie, Tony, Colm and Paul, daughters Mary Brogan (Eskea), Kate Haughey (Drumkeen) and Imelda Glackin (Edinburgh), daughters and sons in law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Remains reposing at his son Tony's residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday to St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly for 11am Requiem Mass with interment to Kilpheak Cemetery. Rosay at 9pm this evening.

Shuttle bus in service at Glenswilly Chapel carpark on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm - 10pm.

Enquiries to Con Mc Daid Funeral Directors.

James McCallion, Drumley, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of James McCallion, Drumley, Gleneely.

Removal has taken place from Liam Collins's Funeral Premises, Culdaff to the home of his niece, Marion Diver, Kindroyhead, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 17 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Visiting time on Wednesday November 16 from 3pm to 9pm.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Kathleen Friel, The Lagg, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Friel, The Lagg, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 17, at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Coitín, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30.

He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

Fr. Cathal’s remains will repose in the family home (F92 P2Y1) on Thursday, November 17, from 1pm to 8pm and on Friday from 11am to 8pm. Rosary will be at 8pm on both nights.

The Funeral Mass will be in Teach Pobail Mhuire, Doirí Beaga on Saturday, November 19, at 11am with interment afterwards in Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the parish webcam https://bit.ly/3TPbndf

Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick

The death has occurred of Francie O’Donnell, Aughera, Carrick. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aughera, Carrick. Loving husband to Detts, beloved father of Patrick, Raymond, Martina, Carmel and Declan. Pre-deceased by his sister Mary, Francie will be sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Tina and Fionnuala, son-in-law Shane, his grandchildren, his brothers John and Connie, his sister Breege, brother in law Johnny, his nieces and nephews and wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposed at McCabe’s Funeral home in Ardara yesterday with later removal to his late residence. Family home is private at all times.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Kelly, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth, much-loved husband of Aurelie and dearly-loved father of Verena, Regina, and Jacqueline, cherished brother of Jackie, Iris, and the late May, Yvonne, George and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law, Joachim, Barry and Paul, grand children Saoirse, Abaigh, James, Nia, Eabha, Sophie, nephews, nieces, extended family and very many friends.

Remains are reposing at his family home.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Bella Sanzone (née McGarvey) Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in the USA of Bella Sanzone, Carrick, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from Corveen, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her husband Tom; daughter Sandra (Gallagher); sisters, Máire (Coyle) and Méabha (Ripperger); brother, Joe (Coll) and granddaughter Lorraine (Gallagher). Sadly missed by her daughters, Jacqueline (Anderson), Rosella and Maria (Sanzone), son Eddie, brother Denis (McGarvey), sister Gracie (Rennix), in-laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home (F92DN4X), Derrybeg, from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 16, with Rosary at 8pm and again on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, November 18 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred at her home of Susan Ward, Arlands, Burtonport.

Her remains reposed at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 16 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also private on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie