Man accused of murdering Donegal woman denied bail

The late Danielle McLaughlin
The man on trial accused of the murder of Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin has been denied bail.
Vikat Bhagat has been in custody since 2017 with the trial ongoing now for over four years.
Yesterday, he applied to be granted bail for 30 days following the death of his father.
The 28-year-old Buncrana woman was found dead in Goa, India in March 2017. She had been travelling in India.
