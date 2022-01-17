Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 17

The following deaths have taken place:

Teresa O'Donnell, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Teresa O’Donnell, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights (Sunday and Monday) at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Victor Irwin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Victor Irwin, Orbeg, Donegal Town. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Louisa, his brothers, Richard and Norman. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, Kathleen, his daughters Linda and Margaret and his son Joseph, son-in-law Aiden, grandchildren, Joshua and Ryan, his sister Margaret Killick (England), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday, January 18 at 1.30pm, going to Killymard Parish Church of Ireland (Ballydevitt) for service at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Edrim Glebe cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the house, covid guidelines apply.

Kathleen Mc Hugh, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mc Hugh (née Cassidy), Ballydevitt, Donegal Town, Donegal



(Kathleen) peacefully in her 90th year at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her loving husband Ned. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter Breda (Harvey), son-in-law Paul, grandsons Matthew and Michael, her sisters in-law Kathleen Cassidy (Frosses) and Josie Cassidy (USA), nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Monday, January 17 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Covid guidelines apply.

Charlie Doherty, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Charlie Doherty, Mill Road, Kerrykeel at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, John, Domnic, Theresa, Anne, Kathleen, Julie, Liam and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Family, neighbours and close friends welcome.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Margaret Lafferty, Stranorlar



The death has occurred in her 103rd year of Margaret Lafferty, Lower Main Street, Stranorlar. Deeply regretted by her sons Shaun, Michael, Hugo, Francis. Predeceased by her late husband Collins, granddaughter Rebecca, brothers John, Francie, Hugh, sisters Nan and Mary. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday, January 17 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St.Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the family only, please.

Mary Green, Benault, Inch Island



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Green née O'Connor, Benault, Inch Island.

Predeceased by husband John. Much loved mother of William, Teresa, John, Daniel, Siobhan, Joe, Matthew, Benny, Oliver, Eunan and Gabriel and dear sister of John O'Connor and Peggy Harkin.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her brother, sister, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from her late residence at Benault, Inch Island on Monday morning January 17 at 10am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines, please.

Mary's Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page and Youtube later on Monday evening.



Kathleen Delucchi, San Francisco/Carndonagh

The death has taken place in San Francisco, California of Kathleen Delucchi (née Doherty) (Neddy) formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh.

Her Funeral will take place at St Peter and Paul Church, San Francisco on Tuesday, January 18.

Kathleen (Kay) Kenny, Dublin/Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Kenny (née Duffy), of Artane, Dublin 5, formerly of Buncran, TLC Nursing Home, Carton House on January 12, 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Donal and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her children Anne, Maura, Donal, Brenda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Sarah-Jane, Niall, Orla, Liam, Éanna, Dennis, Danielle, Emmet, Brian, Aaron, Lynn and Adam, sisters Susan and Mary, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, Maypark, Donnycarney. Removal on Monday morning, January 17, to St John Vianney Church, Artane arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend, the funeral mass will be streamed live on Monday morning, January 17, at 11am via the following link:https://www.churchservices.tv/ardlea

