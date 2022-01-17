Funeral of man found dead in Buncrana to take place on Thursday

The funeral of the man who was found dead in a laneway Buncrana on Friday night is to take place on Thursday.
John Kelly's body was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana at approximately 7.30pm on Friday.
Gardaí have ruled out foul play.
Mr Kelly was the long-serving caretaker at St Oran's National School, Cockhill.
His requiem Mass will take place at St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana at 10am on Thursday.
