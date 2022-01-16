Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Limerick.
Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened at O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick at around 1pm on Sunday.
It is believed that the 26-year-old man crashed into a wall and a metal fence.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and it is expected that a post-mortem examination will take place shortly.
The road is closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.