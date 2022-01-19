Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

Jozef Puska, 31, was heckled as he was brought from a Garda car to a special sitting of Tullamore District Court in Co Offaly on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a second man, arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939, has been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday.

A crowd of around 40 people walked along the canal on Wednesday, close to where her body was found, to mark one week since her murder.

On Tuesday, large crowds gathered in the village of Mountbolus and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held.

Mourners included Irish president Michael D Higgins and Irish premier Micheal Martin.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.