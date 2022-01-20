Man in his 80s dies in Co Galway road crash

A man in his 80s has died after a crash in Co Galway.
Three cars were involved in the collision on the M6 westbound at around 2pm on Thursday.
The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardai.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
