Relaxations announced by the Irish premier Micheal Martin

These are the changes of Covid restrictions which Irish premier Micheal Martin announced on Friday evening.
From 6am on January 22, the following restrictions will be removed:
– Guidance in relation to household visiting
– Early closing time for hospitality and events
– Capacity restrictions for outdoor events, including sporting fixtures
– Capacity restrictions for indoor events, including weddings.
– Restrictions on nightclubs
– Requirements to have a valid Digital Covid Certificate to enter various premises will be removed.
From January 24, a return to physical attendance in workplaces can commence on a phased basis appropriate to each sector.
A number of public health measures will remain in place until February 28:
– Requirements for mask wearing in all settings where currently regulated for
– Protective measures in schools and early learning and care facilities.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.