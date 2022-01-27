Search

27 Jan 2022

Man in court after ‘dead man’s body taken to post office to claim his pension’

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to withdraw 246 euro after a dead man was taken to a post office in an alleged plot to claim his pension.

Declan Haughney, 40, of Pollerton Road, Carlow, was in the dock at Kilkenny District Court on Thursday after being charged with two counts of deception.

He was remanded in custody by judge Geraldine Carthy and is now due to appear at Carlow District Court on February 2.

The body of Peadar Doyle, 66, is said to have been taken to the post office, in Staplestown Road, Co Carlow, by two men last Friday.

The pair left without Mr Doyle after staff became suspicious and concerned for his welfare, it is claimed.

Haughney was arrested by gardai on Wednesday alongside another man, who was later released.

Gardai said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

