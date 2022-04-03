Gardai investigate fatal shooting in Dublin

Gardai are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin.

The victim, who was aged in his 20s, was found in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 4.30am.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination was carried out by the chief state pathologist on Sunday evening.

Gardai said the results of the post-mortem were not being released for “operation reasons”.

The scene remained sealed off on Sunday night as examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau continued.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana have appointed a family liaison officer to the family of the deceased and continue to engage with the family at this time.”

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Finglas Garda Station.

They want to speak to anyone who was in the area of Deanstown Avenue, Deanstown Green, Deanstown Road, Cardiffsbridge Road, Dublin 11 or any adjacent/surrounding roads between 9.00pm on Saturday and 04.30am on Sunday.

Investigating gardai particularly urged drivers of any vehicle or other roads users who may have video/dashcam footage to contact them.