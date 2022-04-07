Search

07 Apr 2022

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Ireland-based Ukrainian who was killed in war

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to a Ukrainian man who left Ireland to fight in the war after he was killed while “defending his country”.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, who lived in Ireland for the last 20 years, died while fighting in Ukraine last week.

The father-of-two, who was known to friends and family as Alex, had worked in the Aldi store in Sandyford and left for Ukraine last month.

The Tanaiste said he died a hero on the battlefield.

Speaking in the Dail, just 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the parliament, Mr Varadkar said: “May I take this opportunity, on behalf of the government, to express our condolences to the friends and family of Oleksandr Zavhorodniy.

“A 45-year-old Ukrainian man who lived, for the last 20 years, in Ireland working in Aldi in Sandyford, and lived in Stillorgan.

“He sadly lost his life defending his home country in Ukraine from Russian attack.

“I wanted to express our condolences to his friends and family on on his death and acknowledge his bravery in going there to fight for his country and that he fell as a hero on the battlefield.”

Mr Zavhorodniy’s friend, Anna Neilande, set up a fundraising page to help pay for funeral costs.

She said: “As you know, he spent over 20 years in Ireland, where he found his second home.

“His heart, however, remained in Ukraine, and that’s why he chose to go back, to protect his country and its people.

“When Alex arrived in Warsaw, he gave everything he had at the time to those in need.

“When he arrived at the military unit, he kept positive and did his best to calm his worrying family and friends by joking and sending funny pictures.

“We all will miss his kindness and cracking sense of humour, even in the most challenging situations.

“This fundraiser aims to try and help his family, who are now away from home, mostly displaced, and devastated.

“They will not be able to attend his funeral in his hometown Ohtyrka. Still, we want to ensure his family can give Alex the memorial he deserves to honour his memory and say their last goodbyes.”

Minister for for Tourism Catherine Martin tweeted: “Very sorry to hear that Stillorgan resident Oleksandr Zavhorodniy has been killed in Ukraine defending his country.

“He was a much loved member of his community in Stillorgan and Sandyford where he worked.

“My thoughts are with all his family and friends. Ireland stands with Ukraine.”

