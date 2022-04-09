Suspected cocaine seized during search in Co Wexford

Gardai have seized approximately 160,000 euro of suspected cocaine during a search in Co Wexford.
As part of Operation Tara, a residence in Enniscorthy was searched under warrant on Friday evening by gardai from the Wicklow Detective and Drugs Units, Enniscorthy Detective Unit and the South Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.
A gardai spokesperson said the search was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas
No arrests have been made at this stage.
