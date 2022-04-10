Search

Bus fares outside Dublin to be reduced from Monday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Bus fares on all subsidised public transport services provided by Bus Eireann and Local Link outside the greater Dublin area are to be reduced by an average of 20% from Monday.

The plan to cut public transport fares was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in February and was among the measures included in the Government’s package to reduce the cost of living.

The fare reductions will benefit customers on city services in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, as well as town services in Athlone, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Dundalk, Navan and Sligo.

Fares on inter-urban and commuter services will also fall, although fares on the commercial Expressway services are not included.

Passengers on TFI Local Link rural services operated by the 15 Transport Co-ordination Units around the country will also see their fares drop by 20%.

Mr Ryan said: “We want to make it easier for people to be able to choose public transport throughout the country and I am delighted that this saving of 20% off public transport costs is now being implemented for commuters across regional cities and towns particularly.

“People are coming under more and more pressure as the price of essentials continues to increase.

“As one element of a suite of measures being introduced by the Government, this fare reduction will go some way to easing some of the financial strain that households are experiencing.

“Choosing public transport over the private car, even for one trip a week, can begin to help us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

“It will also help improve the air quality and cut down on congestion in our cities and towns throughout the country.”

A reduction in public transport fares will be introduced in the Dublin area and on all other subsidised public transport services across the country next month.

