Search

12 Apr 2022

NI and Republic should co-operate more on climate change, urges new report

NI and Republic should co-operate more on climate change, urges new report

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

The Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish Government should work closer together to tackle climate change, a new report has said.

The major study by the Irish National Economic and Social Council (NESC) urges the administrations on both sides of the border to take “greater cognisance of the connected nature of the climate crisis and biodiversity emergency for the island of Ireland”.

The Irish Government, as well as politicians in Stormont, should “reflect this in a programme of coordination and joint action”.

The report, which was commissioned by the Irish Government to inform its ongoing Shared Island initiative to boost cross-border relationships, will be launched at an event in Dublin Castle on Tuesday.

The recommendation on climate change is just one of a number contained in the report, which the authors hope will be of interest not just to the Irish Government but also the North-South Ministerial Council and organisations on both sides of the border.

It also calls for more investment in an all-island energy network, as well as more co-operation on tourism.

The Taoiseach called the report “timely and significant”.

Launching it, Micheal Martin said: “The Council has consulted widely and set out recommendations on how, as a Government and through all-island partnerships, we can develop and deliver a new, positive agenda, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.”

NESC director Larry O’Connell said that the organisation had taken a “listening and learning” approach.

He added: “We have sought to engage with all the main communities and traditions on the island on how to build consensus around a shared future, with a focus on actionable areas of cooperation.

“The work is underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement in all dimensions, and recognises the benefit and potential of both North-South and East-West cooperation opportunities.”

The NESC also calls for the Irish Government, as well as the Executive and the UK Government, to “encourage and support more strategic cooperation between further and higher education and training institutions”.

It recommends fresh co-operation on poverty and on business.

The authors suggest: “The role of special initiatives in tackling concentrations of poverty on the island should be examined. The role of the annual summer school collaboration, between the Department of Social Protection (DSP) in Ireland and the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland, could be explored as a means of initiating this dialogue.”

They add: “Co-operation and action by the two administrations on enterprise policy, and other economic development issues, should be considered.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media