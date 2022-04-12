Search

12 Apr 2022

Gardai probing hate-related motive in Sligo murder investigation

Gardai probing hate-related motive in Sligo murder investigation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 9:25 PM

A murder investigation has been launched, after the body of a man was discovered in Co Sligo on Monday.

The victim has been named locally as Aidan Moffitt.

Gardai confirmed on Tuesday evening that they were investigating whether he met his attacker online, as it was confirmed that a murder investigation has begun.

They are also investigating whether there was a “hate-related motive” involved in the murder.

Irish police were called to a house at Cartron Heights in Sligo at around 8.30pm on Monday, after a body was discovered.

The victim had sustained what gardai called “significant physical injuries”.

The scene remains preserved and a technical and forensic examination is continuing.

The body of Mr Moffitt was removed on Tuesday afternoon to University Hospital Sligo and a post mortem will be carried out by the state pathologist.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In particular, anyone in the Cartron Heights or the general Cartron area on Monday afternoon up to 8.30pm with any potential information is being asked to contact gardai.

