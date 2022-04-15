Healthcare workers to receive pandemic bonuses in ‘next payroll’

Frontline healthcare workers eligible for the Government’s special recognition payment for their efforts during the pandemic are set to receive it in the next available payroll.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly provided the update on the timing of the tax-free bonuses that range from 600 to 1,000 euro.

Frontline public service healthcare and ambulance workers will be eligible for the first phase of payments, which were agreed by the Government in January.

A second phase will include healthcare staff not employed by the HSE, such as those working in private sector nursing homes and hospices.

“I welcome the significant efforts made to progress the payment of this measure,” said Mr Donnelly.

“This is the result of extensive work by officials in my Department and the HSE, as well as consultations between the HSE, Department of Health and health sector trade unions.

“The necessary circulars to activate this payment have been finalised and will be published by the HSE early next week.

“The payment will be made as soon as possible to those who are confirmed as eligible, through the next available payroll, subject to local processes.

“This measure was introduced as a token of the appreciation and gratitude that myself, my colleagues in Government and the Irish people have for the ongoing efforts of our frontline public sector healthcare workers to protect us all from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all involved – in particular our frontline public sector healthcare workers and the unions who represent them – for their patience and extensive engagement while this important once off measure was progressed.”

Eligible staff include those who between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 worked in an environment which warranted their inclusion in the top two sequencing groups for Covid-19 vaccination.

Payments are based on contracted hours.

Employees whose contracted hours are equal to or greater than 60% WTE (whole time equivalents) for their grade will receive 1,000 euro, while those below the 60% threshold will receive 600 euro.