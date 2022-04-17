Search

17 Apr 2022

Man critical after attack in Dublin

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Dublin city.

Gardai at Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses to the serious assault, which occurred on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street, in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am and found the man, aged in his mid-20s, seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

A man in his 30s was later arrested in connection to the incident during a follow-up operation, in which a house was searched in Co Kildare.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Pearse Street Garda station.

A forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also urging anyone with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

News

