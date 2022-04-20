Man in hospital after being shot in Dublin

A man is in hospital in Dublin after being shot close to the city centre.
Gardai are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot at a house in the Pimlico Cottages area at 11.50pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to St James’s Hospital and his condition is described as stable.
A vehicle is being examined by gardai after being found partially burnt-out in Clondalkin at 12.15am on Wednesday.
The scene at Pimlico Cottages remains preserved for a technical examination.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
