Female pedestrian dies following road collision in Sligo

A female pedestrian in her 70s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Sligo town.
Gardai are at the scene of the incident which occurred at approximately 4pm at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street.
A male pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sligo University Hospital.
The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Castle Street and Market Street are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by forensic collision investigators with diversions in place.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
