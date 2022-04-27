Payment to Irish households for Ukrainian refugees ‘to be made in coming weeks’

A plan to offer financial support to Irish householders taking in Ukrainian refugees could be in operation in the coming weeks.

The Government is looking at offering 400 euro (£336) payments to householders who provide accommodation.

Department of Social Protection officials are assessing the out-workings of the plan.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said on Wednesday that there are almost 27,000 Ukrainians who have been issued with PPS numbers.

About 14,000 Ukrainians in Ireland are of working age.

Asked about the plan to pay households 400 euro each month to host refugees, she said: “This is something that government is considering and myself and (Children’s Minister) Roderic O’Gorman and (Public Expenditure) Minister Michael McGrath, and our officials are working up some options there.

“We hope to bring a memo to government very shortly. We now have a Cabinet sub-committee set up specifically to deal with the Ukrainian crisis and we’ll be feeding everything in through that.

“I think it’ll be shortly, it will very soon.”

She said her officials are working through the details of the proposed policy.

“There are a number of issues we need to be clear on before we announce it,” Ms Humphreys added.

“We are looking at it but to be honest, keep it simple, that’s the best way to administer any assistance.”