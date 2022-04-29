Health department to end daily publication of Covid-19 figures

The Department of Health has said it will no longer publish daily Covid-19 figures, as the public was urged to follow public health advice over the bank holiday weekend.

The department, the HSE, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the National Virus Reference Laboratory, overseen by chief medical officer Tony Holohan, will continue to monitor all information relating to the epidemiology of Covid-19.

Officials said this includes all information relating to case numbers, local outbreaks and associated trends, as well as the emergence and detection of new variants in Ireland and abroad.

Information on Covid-19 in Ireland will be regularly updated on the department’s data hub site.

Our public health advice has changed. Mask wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and self-isolating if you have symptoms of #COVID19 remain important 🤲😷🦠 pic.twitter.com/OKm9gwttP9 — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) February 28, 2022

It comes as the department published its last daily Covid figures.

There were another 980 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR testing in Ireland.

In addition, a further 1,020 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am on Friday, there are 378 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 39 in ICU.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: “With the May bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.

“Anyone who has symptoms of Covid should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.

“Anyone diagnosed with Covid should self-isolate for seven days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test.

“Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures.”

People are being urged to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare settings.

Mask wearing is also advised based on individual risk assessment, particularly while disease incidence is high.

“Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so,” the department added.

“Individuals who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are further advised to be aware of the risk associated with activities they may choose to engage in and to take measures to optimally protect themselves.

“Vulnerable individuals are advised to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, such as may relate, for example, to social gatherings or other activities and events.

“Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.

“Meet up outdoors if possible. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.”

Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a first booster dose, while people aged 65 years and over are eligible for their second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Those with a weak immune system aged 12 and over can also get their second booster, when it is due.