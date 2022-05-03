Search

03 May 2022

Cabinet set to discuss proposals on changes to university funding

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 2:25 PM

Irish Cabinet ministers on Tuesday will discuss fresh proposals on the reform of Irish higher education funding.

The PA news agency understands that Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, will bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday on the funding of third-level education and on the level of investment required in the sector.

College staff and students have been united in recent years on the need for greater funding of Irish higher education, with a decision long-promised on a new funding model for the sector.

Currently, most students pay the 3,000 euro annual student contribution fee.

The proposal will also include plans for an overhaul of the student grant system, it is understood.

Mr Harris has said that he would like to see the cost of education reduced for students and families.

It comes amid the rising rents and a growing cost of living.

Mr Harris is expected to set out to his Cabinet colleagues how higher education might be funded in the future, as well as the level of extra investment needed.

It comes following an economic evaluation through the offices of the European Commission.

The decision on higher education funding is long-awaited, with proposals for funding reform dating back to the Cassells report in 2016.

