Man killed in single-car crash in Co Laois

A man has been killed in a early morning car crash in Co Laois.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) in Ballacolla.

The incident occurred at approximately 1am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A passenger, a man aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, which gardai say are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending a technical examination.

Gardai say that local diversions are in place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road between 12.30am and 1.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.