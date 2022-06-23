Ireland’s population now stands at 5.1 million

There are now 5.1 million people living in Ireland according to preliminary results from the latest census, the highest population recorded in a census since 1841.

The Irish population stood at 5.1 million when Census 2022 was taken on Sunday April 3, an increase of 7.6% from Census 2016.

All counties’ population grew since 2016, with Co Longford seeing the biggest percentage increase of 14.1%, followed by Co Meath with a 12.9% increase.

This is in contrast to Census 2016, when counties Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal had a fall in their population.

Senior statistician in the census division Cormac Halpin said: “The preliminary results show a population of 5,123,536 on census night.

“There were 2,593,600 females and 2,529,936 males recorded, which is an increase of 7.7% and 7.5% respectively.

“The population increase of 361,671 was made up of a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 171,338 and estimated net inward migration (population change minus natural increase) of 190,333.

“In Munster, Waterford (+9.4%) had a higher percentage increase than that of the State overall.

“Both Leitrim (+9.5%) and Roscommon (+8.4%) showed a higher percentage increase than the national rate, while Cavan, Donegal, or Monaghan did not.”

The preliminary results, published by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday, also show that the total housing stock on April 3 was 2,124,590, which is an increase of 6% on the 2016 figure.

There were 16,560 fewer vacant dwellings in April 2022, a 9% decrease compared to 2016.

However, this does not include holiday homes, of which there has been an increase: there were 66,135 holiday homes on April 3 this year, compared with 62,148 in 2016.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomed the publication of the preliminary Census results.

“What this illustrates is the importance of the Government’s continuing need to invest in the provision of public services and infrastructure, in childcare, housing, health and education, to keep up with this population growth.

“While the number of houses has increased, we clearly need to build more homes as quickly as we can, and the Housing for All plan will ramp up housing output further in the next few years.

“The census is far more than a simple counting exercise, it gives us the information that is vital for everything from the planning and delivery of public services, to where we need to build housing, to how we arrange our electoral constituencies.

“By participating in the census, people were supporting their communities, ensuring these decisions will be made with an accurate view of each community’s needs.

“The census will provide a uniquely comprehensive account of our population and I look forward to learning more as the Central Statistics Office publishes further information from the census in the months ahead.”