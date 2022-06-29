Search

29 Jun 2022

Emergency Call Answering Service outage due to a technical issue – BT Ireland

Emergency Call Answering Service outage due to a technical issue – BT Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 9:25 PM

An hour long Emergency Call Answering Service outage was due to a technical issue, BT Ireland has said.

The service, which handles 999 and 112 calls and texts connecting people with An Garda Siochana, and the fire, ambulance and coast guard services, went down between between 1am and 2.15am on Tuesday.

The outage affected approximately 227 callers, who received a follow-up call by Gardai, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said.

BT Ireland has a contract with the Government to operate the service.

In a statement, BT Ireland said the cause was not malicious.

“An internal technical issue prevented callers accessing the Emergency Call Answering Service from 0100am to 0215am on Tuesday June 28,” a BT Ireland spokesperson said.

“We quickly restored the service and can confirm the cause of the outage was not malicious in nature.

“We liaised with Gardai, providing them with the list of callers so that they could call them directly and offer help.

“We apologise unreservedly to any caller who may have been affected by this service issue.”

They added: “For more than 12 years, BT Ireland has operated the Emergency Call Answering Service on behalf of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (Decc), transforming it into one of the top performing emergency call handling services in Europe, and consistently meeting the high standards set out in the contract.

“It is a responsibility that we take with the utmost seriousness, and are working with DECC to ensure a technical error of this nature does not occur again.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media