Search

14 Jul 2022

Turf and smoky coal ban kicks in this October following clarity on final wording

Turf and smoky coal ban kicks in this October following clarity on final wording

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

Ireland’s environment minister has said that a ban on the commercial sale of smoky coal and turf approved by Cabinet on Thursday “will save lives”, and that the Attorney General was “useful” in providing clarity to parliamentarians’ concerns.

Earlier this year, several Fine Gael and Fianna Fail TDs raised concerns about a move to clamp down on turf burning this autumn at a time when fuel bills are rising sharply.

In particular, concerns were raised about how the regulations would affect small-scale turf cutters who sell peat to friends and neighbours.

“What this is about is regulation at the retail end – stopping the mass distribution of smoky coal, wet woods, turf through retail premises,” Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told reporters in Dublin on Thursday.

“It won’t be regulating in the home or policing that way.”

Mr Ryan added that the plans approved by Government had not changed from the original draft plans, but the wording may have been clarified.

“I think it was a question of hearing (everyone) out and providing real clarity and getting the wording on that,” Mr Ryan said.

“I think the Attorney General provided a very useful role because the final wording, as I said, you draft several times. So yes, we did listen.

“But a year ago, six months ago, three months ago, I was outlining these regulations in the way that they’ve now been delivered. And I’m glad that that has the support of other parties, mostly independents I’ve talked to, so I think we can introduce them now and see the benefit.”

Mr Ryan added: “We did look at variations – that idea of villages of 500 people or more having different rules.”

The approval comes after Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar discussed the turf ban at their respective parliamentary party meetings on Wednesday night.

“We listened to our colleagues and government,” Mr Ryan said. “I think we’ve ended up with a solution that, from my talking to colleagues and other parties, they think is the right balance, and I do too.”

“I think it’s a really significant day for looking after our environment, improving public health. Having cleaner air right across our country is fundamental to good health and local environment.”

The regulations will come into effect from October 31, the minister said.

“The industry has been prepared, they were told last September this is what we’re going to do. They’ve already bought forward expecting this, so it’s not going to be a surprise.

“This will save lives.

“This is a particularly important public health measure for anyone who is suffering from asthma or anyone with a heart condition, anyone with a lung condition. This is good news today.”

When asked whether there had been any climb down on what was agreed, Mr Ryan said: “We’re delivering a solid fuel regulation, which restricts the sale of smoky fuels, which delivers what’s been promised for how many years? How many ministers have come to the (fence) and then didn’t jump the fence? We’ve just jumped the fence and I’m very pleased to have done that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media