Cannabis worth 1.5m euro seized at port

Cannabis worth more than 1.5 million euro has been seized at Rosslare Europort, the Revenue Commissioners said.
About 77kg of the drug was discovered by Revenue officers and the Garda at the Co Wexford port on Monday.
The drugs were found during a search of an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.