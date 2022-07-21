Homeowners can claim electric vehicle home charger grant even without an EV

Homeowners will be allowed to apply for an electric vehicle home charger grant whether or not they own an electric vehicle, the Environment Minister has confirmed.

It will enable any tenants and homeowners to apply for the grant of up to 600 euro for the purchase and installation of a charging point for an electric vehicle.

At present, only homeowners who own an electric vehicle can claim the grant.

The extension to the grant is part of a range of measures announced by Eamon Ryan on Thursday that are aimed at making it easier for people and businesses to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs)

Here this morning at the launch of #ZEVI, Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland. A new office in the Department of Transport dedicated to accelerating the uptake of #zeroemissions vehicles to help decarbonise the transport sector. 🚘🔌⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DNvnkUVLC3 — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) July 21, 2022

Mr Ryan outlined details of the grants at the launch in Dublin of Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland, a new dedicated office aimed at meeting Ireland’s EV targets under the Climate Action Plan.

Mr Ryan said: “We have to transform the way we get around our country so that we do not rely on expensive, carbon emitting and polluting fossil fuels.

“One of the ways we can help decarbonise our transport sector is by accelerating the uptake of electric vehicles, both passenger cars and the commercial fleet.

“This new office will be at the heart of this transformation, charged with supporting consumers, the public sector and businesses to continue to make the switch to electric vehicles and to lead on the delivery of our ambitious target under the Climate Action Plan 2021 to have 945,000 electric vehicles in the Irish fleet by 2030.”

The Green Party leader said there is an “appetite” for this switch with an increasing number of people purchasing electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles over the past year.

Our new EV Apartment Charging Grant will support residents living in apartments, duplexes or mixed unit developments. Further information on the grant can be found here https://t.co/7GHr5J4yj7. #ClimateActionIRL pic.twitter.com/YRkKymV8fW — Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (@ZEVIreland) July 21, 2022

The department said there has been an increase in electric vehicle use with 21% of new cars licensed being electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles so far this year, compared with 14% this time last year.

“I hope that the grants and initiatives we are launching today, along with Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland, will make it easier for people and businesses to continue to make the switch and then to be able to charge their cars, no matter where they live,” he added.

At the launch, the audience heard that by 2025 Ireland needs 175,000 electric vehicles on our roads.

In addition to the electric vehicle home charger grant there is also a new apartment charging grant, which aims to give wider access to charging points for people living in apartments and multi-unit dwellings.

A new trial to promote and encourage the electrification of the commercial fleet in Ireland was also announced.

It aims to give businesses the opportunity to test an EV free of charge for a minimum period of three months.

For sports clubs there will be a new grant to provide funding to install a network of publicly accessible chargers for both members and visitors.