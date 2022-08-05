Search

05 Aug 2022

8.4 million euro worth of cocaine flown in on private plane seized by gardai

8.4 million euro worth of cocaine flown in on private plane seized by gardai

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized 8.4 million euro worth of cocaine which had been flown in on a private plane.

On Thursday, gardai stopped two vehicles shortly after 6pm at two locations in the Lough Owel area of Co Westmeath.

In the course of this operation, 120 kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated street value of 8.4 million euro was recovered along with several communications devices.

The search, carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, was part of an ongoing investigation targeting drug-related organised crime activity under Operation Tara.

Follow-up searches were carried out at residential premises in Naas, Co Kildare and Waterford City, and at a commercial airfield in Co Longford, where a light aircraft has been seized.

Two men, aged 54 and 40 years, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained at Ashbourne Garda Station in Dublin.

Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it on to our streets and causing significant harm to our communities.

“An Garda Siochana is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our society.”

Investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media