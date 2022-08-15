Body of woman found in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Gardai are investigating after the body of a woman was found in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Kerry.
The woman, who was in her 70s, was found in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm on Monday.
The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
The body remains at the scene.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.