20 Aug 2022

Man being treated for serious injuries after assault in Temple Bar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after he was beaten by a number of men in Dublin city centre.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident of assault which happened in Temple Bar on Friday evening.

Gardai were called to the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.50pm.

A man, aged in his 40s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardai believe the incident started at a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street area between 9.30pm and 10.00pm.

Gardai from Pearse Street have urged anyone who has information or footage of this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.

