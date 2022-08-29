Three men and two women arrested in connection with serious Kildare assault

Three men and two women have been arrested in relation to the serious assault of a man in Co Kildare on Sunday.

The assault of a man aged in his 30s occurred at a home in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown at around 2.30am on Sunday.

He is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The three men arrested are aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s and the two women are aged in their 20s and 40s, Gardai said.

They are currently being detained at various Garda stations in Kildare under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, or to anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai are also appealing for any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.