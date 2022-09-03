Teenager in critical condition following nightclub attack

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after he was attacked at a nightclub in Dublin.
Gardai were called to the serious assault in Clondalkin in the early hours of Saturday.
The young man received a number of injuries and was taken from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown by ambulance.
His condition was described as critical by gardai.
Anyone with information can contact Clondalkin on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any garda station.
