Tanaiste Leo Varadkar dismisses criticism over the national minimum wage

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has dismissed criticism over the national minimum wage, saying it has “kept pace with inflation”.

The Fine Gael leader also said he did not believe increasing the national minimum wage, which puts an additional expense on businesses at a time when they are struggling with increased costs, would result in job losses.

The Government approved a recommendation by the Low Pay Commission to increase the national minimum wage by 80 cent per hour to bring the hourly rate to 11.30 euro an hour from January 1.

Ministers accepted the proposed increase on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting on the first day of the Dail return after summer recess.

Some 164,000 workers are expected to benefit from the increase.

It means a person working a 39-hour week on the national minimum wage will receive 31.20 euro more per week, or 120 euro more a month.

Mr Varadkar also announced that the Low Pay Commission has set an indicative national living wage for 2023 of 13.10 euro an hour.

Opposition parties and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions have described the increases as inadequate.

Speaking after the Cabinet met Mr Varadkar said: “Since the minimum wage was established, it has kept pace with inflation. And whether you take the five-year view or the 10-year view or the 15-year view, the national wage has increased ahead of inflation.

That hasn’t been the case for every single individual year, but it has been the case in the round. This is 7.6% increase, it is slightly less than the current inflation rate. But it is still a big increase.”

He also said employers may not welcome the rate increase.

He said: “It does constitute an additional cost at a time when costs are rising for business. And Government and the Low Pay Commission are very conscious of that.

“However when I meet employers the two issues they raise with me all the time are the high costs of energy but also the struggle they have recruiting and retaining staff and I strongly believe that at a time when we’re close to full employment that one of the best ways that we can recruit and retain staff is better pay, terms and conditions.”

He added: “I’ve often heard the argument if you increase pay, and if you give people more rights, like maternity benefits or annual leave or sick pay, that employment will fall. That hasn’t been true to date.

“We’ve never had higher pay. We’ve never had better workers rights. We’ve never had more people at work than we do today.

“I think in the round, that won’t be true and employment will continue to rise next year.

“There’ll be more people at work at this time next year than there are today.”

Mr Varadkar also announced that the Statutory Sick Pay Scheme will come into effect in January. It will give all employees the entitlement to sick leave paid for by their employer.